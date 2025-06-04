Stock market today: 47 stocks hit 52-week lows, 112 stocks at 52-week high as Sensex, Nifty 50 end in green

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 108 stocks hit their 52-week high, including APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, and Solar Industries India Ltd.

Indian stocks climbed on Wednesday, breaking a three-day decline amid hopes for advancements in US-China trade talks and a projected interest rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India later this week.

The Nifty 50 increased by 0.32% to reach 24,620.2, while the Sensex gained 0.32% to hit 80,998.25.

Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, remarked that the domestic market operated within a tight range while maintaining a slightly positive stance, buoyed by favourable global indicators like robust US employment data and indications of thawing US-China trade relations.

Mid-cap and small-cap stocks showed stronger performance, bolstered by earnings growth that exceeded expectations and a decrease in valuations. Investors are currently paying attention to the RBI policy meeting that begins today, anticipating a rate cut and seeking clarity on future growth and inflation projections.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a lackluster sentiment as traders await the RBI rate decision. The market is likely to remain sideways for another session until the announcement and follow-up commentary on Friday. A bearish crossover in the momentum oscillator RSI signals weakening price momentum, suggesting limited movement in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 24,500; a break below this level could lead to further weakness. On the higher side, resistance is seen at 21,750/21,900.