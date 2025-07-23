Stock market today: 47 stocks hit 52-week lows, 148 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green

Today, the Indian stock market finished slightly lower, with the Nifty 50 index closing at 25,060, which represents a drop of 29 points or about 0.12% from the previous closing figure of 25,090.7.

Experts indicate that the downturn was mainly caused by selling pressure in significant sectors such as IT, automobiles, PSU banks, pharmaceuticals, and real estate, all of which concluded the day with declines ranging from 0.5% to 1%.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that in the near future, the market is expected to experience ongoing volatility due to global influences, updates on corporate earnings, and domestic institutional investments.

Investors should brace for a consolidative period around the 25,000, Nifty 50 level, with selective stock picking in sectors demonstrating strong fundamentals and relative strength likely to perform better as the market searches for new drivers for a sustained increase.

Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, believes that the Indian equity market has shown resilience even though the start of Q1FY26 earnings was mixed. Positive global developments, fueled by optimism regarding the U.S.-Japan trade agreement, have bolstered market sentiment.

Furthermore, progress in finalising the India-UK FTA has added to the favorable outlook. Ongoing advancements in global trade discussions are anticipated to reduce short-term trade tensions and promote enhanced market stability.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 has moved above the 21-day EMA on the daily timeframe, indicating an increase in bullish sentiment, supported by improved optimism following the trade deal between the US and Japan.

The RSI on the daily chart is in a bullish crossover and rising above the 50 mark, further reinforcing the positive momentum. In the short term, sentiment is likely to remain optimistic. On the higher side, Nifty 50 may move towards 25,500, while support is placed at 24,900. A break below this level could weaken the current trend.