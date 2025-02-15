Buzzing Stocks: 48 BSE-listed stocks hit upper circuit to defy Sensex, Nifty’s biggest weekly loss in two months

Stock market today: SBI Cards and Payments, RRP, Jyoti Infratect among 45 other BSE-listed stocks defied the market slump and hit upper circuits on Friday. This came even as domestic benchmarks extended their losing streak for eight straight sessions for the first time in two years.

Benchmark Sensex declined nearly 200 points on Friday, extending its losing run to the eighth day due to persistent foreign fund outflows and weak quarterly earnings by corporates.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 199.76 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 75,939.21 with 21 of its constituents ending lower. During the day, it tanked 699.33 points or 0.91 per cent to 75,439.64.

Advertisement

The NSE Nifty declined 102.15 points or 0.44 per cent to 22,929.25.

In eight trading days to Friday, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 2,644.6 points or 3.36 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 810 points or 3.41 per cent.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports dropped over 4 per cent. UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were also among the laggards.

Nestle, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech were among the gainers.

Advertisement

"The risk-averse sentiment continues to rule investors’ minds as corporate earnings are significantly lower than the market expectations during the start of the year, especially for mid and small caps.