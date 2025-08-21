49 stocks hit 52-week lows, 143 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for the sixth-straight session

Advertisement

In contrast, 49 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Indogulf Cropsciences Ltd, Regaal Resources Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd, and U. Y. Fincorp Ltd.

Today, Indian stock markets ended on a positive note, marking their sixth consecutive session of gains, the longest upswing in more than two months.

The Nifty 50 concluded at 25,084 points, an increase of 33 points or 0.13%, while the BSE Sensex finished at 82,001 points, up by 143 points or 0.17%.

This performance showcased resilience in light of mixed global signals and kept the indices above significant psychological thresholds of 25,000 and 82,000, as noted by experts.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, stated that Indian equities concluded the day with mixed results, as investors opted for profit booking following a recent uptrend and expressed concerns over premium valuations amid lackluster Q1 earnings.

India's record-high composite PMI in August, indicating robust growth in both manufacturing and services—especially in business activity—could offer some stability in the short term. Investors are exercising caution ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for Friday, along with rising domestic bond yields fueled by fiscal worries related to GST rationalisation, according to Nair.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 traded in a narrow range of 25,050–25,150 throughout the day, reflecting limited volatility. Sentiment remains positive, with the index comfortably holding above the short-term moving average. The daily RSI is in a bullish crossover and trending higher. On the downside, support is placed at 24,800; as long as this level holds, a buy-on-dips strategy is likely to prevail. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,250 and 25,500.

