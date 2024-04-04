Stock market today, 4th April: Day trading guide for Nifty 50 to Sensex, six stocks to buy or sell on Thursday
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended six intraday stocks for today — Yes Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Tech Mahindra, IOL Chemicals, Himadri Speciality Chemical, and Honeywell Automation
Stock market today: On account of weak global market sentiments ahead of the US Fed chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday, the Indian stock market remained range-bound throughout the Wednesday session. Out of three frontline indices, The Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex ended lower whereas the Bank Nifty ended in the green territory on the previous session. However, the broad market indices continued outperforming the key benchmark indices as the small-call and the mid-cap indices gained over 0.50 percent.
