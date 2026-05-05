Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints gap-down start; US-Iran war, oil to gold, silver rates — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 5 May 2026: Amid mixed global cues, the Indian stock market remained volatile throughout the Monday session. However, the key benchmark indices ended in the green zone despite profit-booking ahead of the market close. The Nifty 50 index finished 121 points up at 24,119. The BSE Sensex gained 355 points and closed at 24,119, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended marginally higher at 54,878.

Sectorally, most sectors participated in the move, with realty, metals, and pharma among the top gainers, while key sectors such as banking and IT remained relatively subdued. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed, with midcap and smallcap indices advancing around 0.8% each.

What Gift Nifty signals? The Gift Nifty live chart is signalling a gap-down opening on Dalal Street. The index is trading around 24,080, down about 125 points from the previous close.

Expecting a muted opening for the Indian stock market, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said, “The Nifty 50 is likely to begin the session on a cautious note, with early indicators pointing to a flat-to-negative opening. Gift Nifty is hovering around the 24,080 mark, suggesting limited upside after the recent recovery and a market that may consolidate before its next directional move.”

US-Iran war to crude oil price: Global triggers to watch Global cues remain fragile. U.S. markets saw sharp selling pressure, with the Dow correcting sharply as crude oil surged amid renewed geopolitical concerns over the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated oil prices, still above $100, continue to pose a macro risk for India, given its import dependence. Sustained strength in crude could weigh on inflation expectations and corporate margins, keeping risk appetite in check.

At the same time, there are offsetting domestic positives. Political clarity following state election outcomes has improved sentiment in infrastructure and PSU-linked names, while early signs of FII stabilisation after April’s outflows could lend incremental support if the trend sustains.

Q4 results 2026 The ongoing Q4 earnings season will be a key driver of stock-specific action. Results from companies such as Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Aditya Birla Capital, and Godrej Properties will remain in focus, while heavyweight earnings from Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to influence broader market direction. Banking stocks, which have shown relative resilience, are likely to continue anchoring the index.

Gold, silver rates today Gold and silver prices opened flat during the early morning session on Tuesday. The COMEX gold rate today is oscillating around $4,547 per ounce, whereas the COMEX silver rate today is around $73.50/oz.

Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "Gold rate today in the international market is expected to remain in $4,500 to $4,600/oz, while the silver rate today in the international market is expected to trade in a broader $68 to $78 per ounce.”

Anuj Gupta said the MCX gold rate may trade between ₹1,47,000 and ₹1,52,000 per 10 gm, while the MCX silver rate may continue to trade between ₹2,40,000 and ₹2,50,000 per kg.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term texture of the market is non-directional and is likely to remain so in the near future. For day traders now, the 24,000/77,000 level and the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) will act as key support zones. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 24,300–24,400/77,700–78,000.”

“On the flip side, below the 20-day SMA or 23,950/76,800, the market could retest the levels of 23,800–23,750/76,500–76,300,” Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities added.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Bank Nifty witnessed rejection near the 55,500–55,600 resistance zone, accompanied by an RSI bearish crossover and formation of a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. This setup signals emerging weakness in the index and suggests cautious sentiment in the near term. Traders should continue to adopt a sell-on-rise approach as long as the index sustains below the 56,200 levels. On the downside, 54200 is likely to act as immediate support, while the 55,300–55,500 zone remains a strong resistance area."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Bandhan Bank, Aditya Infotech, IndiGo, Cipla, ONGC, Shriram Finance, Eicher Motors, and Shipping Corporation of India.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Bandhan Bank: Buy at ₹207, Target ₹221, Stop Loss ₹200; and

2] Aditya Infotech: Buy at ₹2395, Target ₹2565, Stop Loss ₹2310.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] IndiGo: Buy at ₹4250, Target ₹4380, Stop Loss ₹4200;

4] Cipla: Buy at ₹1335, Target ₹1380, Stop Loss ₹1310; and

5] ONGC: Buy at ₹292, Target ₹315, Stop Loss ₹280.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹960, Target ₹1020, Stop Loss ₹940;

7] Eicher Motors: Buy at ₹7329, Target ₹7650, Stop Loss ₹7190; and

8] Shipping Corporation of India: Buy at ₹318.55, Target ₹338, Stop Loss ₹310.