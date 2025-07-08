Stock market today: 51 stocks hit 52-week lows, 128 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher

Advertisement

The Indian stock market concluded the day with a slight positive trend, as the Nifty 50 finished at 25,522, gaining 60.7 points or 0.24% compared to the prior close. Similarly, the Sensex experienced a minor increase, hovering around 83,712 points.

Noteworthy advancements were observed in banking stocks, particularly Kotak Mahindra Bank, which climbed by approximately 3.4%, as well as in infrastructure firms like Adani Ports and NTPC.

The Nifty Realty and Private Bank sectors excelled, while IT and Oil & Gas also contributed positively to the gains. In contrast, sectors such as Auto, Pharma, Media, and Consumer Durables encountered selling pressures, with Titan experiencing a drop of over 6% due to profit-taking.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that the market's strength persisted amid cautious feelings regarding the ongoing trade negotiations between the US and India, along with uncertainties related to tariffs following recent statements by US President Donald Trump. Investors are keeping a close watch for insights on a potential trade agreement that could lower tariffs and enhance export opportunities.