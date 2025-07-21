Stock market today: 52 stocks hit 52-week lows, 161 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green

Stock market today: On Monday, 161 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, UPL Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Ventive Hospitality Ltd, and Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.
(more to come)
