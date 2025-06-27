52 stocks hit 52-week lows, 164 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher 4th straight session

In contrast, 52 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Axita Cotton Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Uma Exports Ltd, and V R Films & Studios Ltd.

The Indian stock market concluded the day with a positive trend, showcasing investor confidence due to reduced global tensions and encouraging local factors. The BSE Sensex rose by roughly 303 points, finishing close to 84,058, while the Nifty 50 increased by around 88 points to close near 25,637.

This upward movement in the market was largely fueled by robust performances in sectors like Oil & Gas and PSU Banks, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index climbing over 0.5%.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that the favourable conclusion was driven by expectations of possible delays in US tariff deadlines, enhanced global market confidence, and a reduction in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, all of which increased investors' willingness to take risks. Furthermore, the Indian rupee appreciated against the dollar, trading approximately at 85.51, which also contributed to positive market sentiment.

Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, stated that significant factors like the ceasefire in the Middle East and positive sentiment regarding the reduction of trade tensions before the deadline have alleviated investor concerns. Following several days of selling, foreign institutional investors have shifted to being net buyers in the domestic market, which has contributed to enhanced market stability in the short term.

In addition, favourable oil prices and a strengthening Indian rupee have led investors to concentrate on domestic growth opportunities. The anticipation of rising earnings, fueled by robust consumption and a fairly stable macroeconomic environment, is further bolstering optimism, according to Nair.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 continued to move higher as investor confidence remained strong. With no major resistance seen before 25,750–25,800, the index may continue its upward trajectory. However, the rally might not be sharp, and it could take time to reach the 25,800 mark.

“A buy-on-dips strategy appears more appropriate at current levels, following the sharp rise over the past few days. On the downside, support is placed at 25,500; a break below this level could lead to consolidation,” said De.

