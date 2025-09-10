53 stocks hit 52-week lows, 118 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher for the 2nd straight session

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 118 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Bosch Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (GMDC), HBL Engineering Ltd, Indian Bank, JSW Steel Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Muthoot Finance Ltd.
In contrast, 53 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd, DIC India Ltd, Scarnose International Ltd, and Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.