Stock market today: 53 stocks hit 52-week lows, 142 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green

The Indian stock market ended the day on a high note. The Sensex increased by 213 points to close at 81,857, while the Nifty 50 climbed 70 points, finishing above the crucial 25,000 level at 25,050. The trading session was characterised by widespread buying activity, with leading IT companies Infosys (+3.78%) and TCS (+2.64%) driving the upward trend, indicating strong momentum in the sector.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted that FMCG and Realty stocks also played a significant role, reflecting strong consumer confidence and the ongoing real estate upswing. Continued investment in IT and major FMCG companies followed a positive quarterly outlook and persistent spending on digital transformation.

There is optimism surrounding GST rate reforms and the strength in domestic consumption-focused sectors, particularly in the auto and consumer goods industries. Although there was some profit-taking in specific Pharma and Media stocks, it was not enough to undermine the overall positive sentiment. Bank stocks lagged, generally trading flat to negative, but consistent inflows in autos and new-tech stocks helped maintain the index's resilience.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 witnessed a largely positive session, closing above the 25,000 mark. Sentiment is likely to favor the bulls as the index has sustained above the 21 EMA for the past three sessions. Additionally, Put writers have outnumbered Call writers for the first time in several days. The Nifty 50 is expected to remain a “buy on dips” as long as it holds above 24,800. On the higher side, resistance is placed at 25,250, above which the index may extend its gains towards 25,500.

