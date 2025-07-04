Stock market today: 59 stocks hit 52-week lows, 130 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher

Stock market today: On Friday, 130 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Asahi India Glass Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Marico Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
In contrast, 59 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Container Corporation of India Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, R K Swamy Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, and Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd.
(more to come)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.