Stock market today: 59 stocks hit 52-week lows, 156 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Stock market today: The stock market saw 156 stocks at 52-week highs and 59 at lows on Monday. The Nifty 50 closed near 25,461, supported by domestic buying despite global volatility. Analysts suggest cautious optimism, with future trends dependent on trade talks and earnings reports.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Jul 2025, 03:42 PM IST
Stock market today: 59 stocks hit 52-week lows, 156 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Stock market today: On Monday, 156 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kama Holdings Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, and The Ramco Cements Ltd.

In contrast, 59 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, R K Swamy Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd, and Alacrity Securities Ltd.

The Indian stock market ended today on a slight positive note despite facing early fluctuations and global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 closed near the 25,461 mark, demonstrating strength after starting the day a bit lower due to worries about the US-India trade agreement and regulatory actions, such as SEBI's temporary ban on the US quantitative firm Jane Street. The Sensex stayed relatively stable, indicating a careful attitude among investors.

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, the market's positive closing was mainly fueled by ongoing buying interest from domestic institutional investors, which helped mitigate the impact of global trade tensions and profit-taking at elevated levels. Key sectors including FMCG, oil & gas, and real estate experienced selective buying, enhancing the overall stability of the market.

Vidwani said that looking forward, market expectations appear cautiously optimistic. The short-term trend is likely to hinge on the clarity surrounding US-India trade discussions and domestic corporate earnings for Q1 FY26. Although global macro factors continue to create volatility, consistent domestic institutional support and strong sector performance may act as a cushion for the markets, facilitating a gradual recovery and consolidation in the weeks ahead.

Nifty 50 Outlook

According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the index remained extremely flat as market participants are closely watching for any updates on the US-India deal. An indecisive candle has formed on the daily chart, indicating continued lackluster sentiment in the absence of a clear outcome on Trump’s tariffs.

De said that on the lower end, support is placed at 25,400. A fall below this level might trigger short-term selling pressure. Below 25,400, additional support is seen at 25,250 and 25,100. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 25,500. A decisive move above this level could push the Nifty 50 towards 25,800.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
