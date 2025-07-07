Stock market today: 59 stocks hit 52-week lows, 156 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end flat

Advertisement

The Indian stock market ended today on a slight positive note despite facing early fluctuations and global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 closed near the 25,461 mark, demonstrating strength after starting the day a bit lower due to worries about the US-India trade agreement and regulatory actions, such as SEBI's temporary ban on the US quantitative firm Jane Street. The Sensex stayed relatively stable, indicating a careful attitude among investors.

According to Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, the market's positive closing was mainly fueled by ongoing buying interest from domestic institutional investors, which helped mitigate the impact of global trade tensions and profit-taking at elevated levels. Key sectors including FMCG, oil & gas, and real estate experienced selective buying, enhancing the overall stability of the market.

Vidwani said that looking forward, market expectations appear cautiously optimistic. The short-term trend is likely to hinge on the clarity surrounding US-India trade discussions and domestic corporate earnings for Q1 FY26. Although global macro factors continue to create volatility, consistent domestic institutional support and strong sector performance may act as a cushion for the markets, facilitating a gradual recovery and consolidation in the weeks ahead.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the index remained extremely flat as market participants are closely watching for any updates on the US-India deal. An indecisive candle has formed on the daily chart, indicating continued lackluster sentiment in the absence of a clear outcome on Trump’s tariffs.

De said that on the lower end, support is placed at 25,400. A fall below this level might trigger short-term selling pressure. Below 25,400, additional support is seen at 25,250 and 25,100. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 25,500. A decisive move above this level could push the Nifty 50 towards 25,800.

