Stock market today: 66 stocks hit 52-week high, 89 stocks at 52-week lows amid stock market meltdown

Stock market today: On Friday, 89 stocks hit their 52-week lows, which included Apar Industries Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Central Bank of India, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), UCO Bank, and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. In contrast, 66 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions like Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, and JSW Holdings Ltd.