Stock market today: 66 stocks hit 52-week lows, 144 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 144 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Bosch Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd, EID Parry India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
In contrast, 66 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Easy Trip Planners Ltd, NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, Kalpataru Ltd, S.A.L. Steel Ltd, Shalimar Paints Ltd, and Venkys (India) Ltd.
(more to come)