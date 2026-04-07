Stock market today: Gift Nifty down; US-Iran war, India VIX to oil, gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 7 April 2026: After trading highly volatile throughout the Monday session, the Indian stock market finally closed in the green. Among the key benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 index gained 255 points and closed at 22,968. The BSE Sensex shot up 787 points and closed at 74,106. The Bank Nifty index ended 1,060 points northward at 52,609.

Sectorally, most sectors participated in the recovery, with realty, financials, and banking emerging as the top gainers. Broader markets also joined the rebound, with midcap and smallcap indices advancing nearly 1.5% each, supported by improved market breadth and selective risk appetite.

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What Gift Nifty, Asian markets signalling The Gift Nifty is under pressure today, down around 100 points in the early morning session. In the US stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its gains, supported by a slight cooling in oil prices and optimism over a potential resolution to the US-Iran war. This has fueled optimism in Asian markets today, as Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi are trading higher in the early morning session.

Expecting a sideways opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note, with Gift Nifty indicating a muted start ahead of the weekly expiry. While global cues offer some support, the overall sentiment remains cautious, with markets continuing to track developments around the ongoing US–Iran war.

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US-Iran war US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz ends today. Donald Trump on Monday intensified his threats to Iran, declaring the country could be "taken out in one night" during a White House press conference, as his final Tuesday deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fast approaches.

"The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump told reporters, following up on an expletive-laden Easter Sunday post on his Truth Social platform where he threatened Tehran with "Hell".

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," was Trump's ominous weekend warning.

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"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!," he had added, setting the precise deadline for Iran to act.

Crude oil, gold, silver rates today Amid high tension in the US-Iran war, the WTI crude oil price today witnessed sharp buying in the early morning deals in the Asian market today. WTI crude oil is trading close to its record high of $115/bbl. This put the precious bullion under pressure.

The COMEX gold rate today opened flat and touched an intraday high of $4,694.90 per troy ounce. However, it failed to sustain at higher levels and retraced after the profit-booking trigger. The precious yellow metal is trading around 0.75% lower at around $4,650 per ounce.

Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened downward and the precious white metal is currently trading one per cent lower than yesterday's close at around $72 per ounce.

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Speaking on the outlook of the COMEX silver rate today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the gold price today is in the broader $62 to $78 per ounce range, while the MCX silver rate today is in a broader ₹2,28,000 to ₹2,55,000 per kg.

Anuj Gupta said the COMEX gold rate today is in a broader $4,450 to $4,800 per ounce range, while the MCX gold rate today is in ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,57,000 per 10 gm.

FII-DII data Foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows remain a key pressure point. Sustained selling reflects a calibrated de-risking strategy amid elevated crude prices, persistent geopolitical uncertainty, and a broader risk-off environment. Until there is visible moderation in these outflows, the market is likely to struggle to sustain meaningful upside.

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India VIX today Domestically, today being expiry day adds another layer of complexity. India VIX remains elevated above 25, indicating sustained volatility in the system. At such levels, option premiums remain expensive, and the expected pace of theta decay is significantly slower. This alters the typical expiry dynamics, where time decay usually plays a larger role, and instead shifts the focus towards directional volatility.

USD vs INR The Indian rupee gained 28 paise to close at 92.90 against the US dollar on Monday, following the Reserve Bank's measures to curb speculative fervour and dampen volatility in the Indian currency. Forex traders said that though the RBI measures are rupee-positive, unabated withdrawal of foreign capital, a firm dollar, and higher crude oil prices amid a volatile geopolitical situation continue to put pressure on the rupee.

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Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, the Indian Rupee traded stronger by 30 paise at 93.00, supported by RBI’s recent measures to curb speculation and improve dollar supply, which triggered a sharp rebound from recent lows near 95.

“The recovery is also aided by improving risk sentiment on initial US–Iran de-escalation hopes, although uncertainty remains elevated. This move largely reflects a technical pullback and RBI-driven stability, rather than a structural reversal in trend. Despite the bounce, underlying pressures from crude prices and global uncertainty continue to persist. USDINR Near-term, support is seen in the 92.45 zone, while resistance is placed near 93.75–94.00,” Jateen Trived said.

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Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 520 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said that a break above the 23,000 mark could further extend the up move towards the 23,400–23,500 zone, where the hurdle of the short-term moving average (20 DEMA) is placed.

“On the downside, support is seen in the 22,500–22,000 range. Given the elevated volatility, traders are advised to maintain a cautious stance and focus on stock-specific opportunities—favouring relatively strong counters for long positions and laggards for shorting opportunities,” the Religare expert said.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "On the daily chart, a positive divergence is visible on RSI, supported by a bullish crossover, indicating improving momentum. Bank Nifty has also closed above its 10-day SMA for the first time in the past 21 sessions, forming a strong bullish candlestick and signalling a potential short-term reversal. This setup suggests a mean-reversion move, with the index likely to drift towards its 20-day average, which is in the 54,000–54,200 zone. On the downside, support is seen at 51,800, while the 53,500 level may act as an immediate hurdle."

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Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Granules India, CCL Products, DLF, L&T Finance, Shriram Finance, Finolex Cables, Netweb Technologies, and SBI.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Granules India: Buy at ₹644, Target ₹690, Stop Loss ₹621; and

2] CCL Products: Buy at ₹1117, Target ₹1195, Stop Loss ₹1078.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] DLF: Buy at ₹528, Target ₹558, Stop Loss ₹510;

4] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹255, Target ₹275, Stop Loss ₹245; and

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5] Shriram Finance: Buy at ₹928, Target ₹968, Stop Loss ₹910.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Finolex Cables: Buy at ₹809, Target ₹855, Stop Loss ₹790;

7] Netweb Technologies: Buy at ₹3225, Target ₹3370, Stop Loss ₹3160; and

8] SBI: Buy at ₹1032, Target ₹1080, Stop Loss ₹1005.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.