Stock market today: 71 stocks hit 52-week lows, 101 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end higher

Stock market today: On Monday, 101 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Bharat Electronics Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, and The Ramco Cements Ltd.
In contrast, 71 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, Naksh Precious Metals Ltd, National Standard (India) Ltd, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd, Shalby Ltd, and Schloss Bangalore Ltd.
(more to come)
