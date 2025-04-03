Stock market today: 72 stocks hit 52-week high, 52 stocks at 52-week lows amid tariff turmoil

Stock market today: Stock market today: On Thursday, 52 stocks hit their 52-week lows, Central Bank of India, Dabur India Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) amid tariff turmoil. In contrast, 72 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions like Coromandel International Ltd, and JSW Holdings Ltd.

Advertisement

The domestic stock market ended the day on a low note, with the Sensex dropping by 322.08 points to close at 76,295.36, while the Nifty 50 fell below 23,300, finishing at 23,250. This decline was largely attributed to the announcement of extensive reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, including a 26% duty on imports from India.

The announcement triggered a global market selloff, resulting in significant drops in US equity futures. In India, the IT sector was hit hard, with the Nifty IT index decreasing nearly 4.21% due to concerns over technology export tariffs.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that, although some sectors like pharmaceuticals and PSU banks showed a degree of resilience, the overall market sentiment remained negative. The tariffs enacted by the US have created considerable uncertainty and risk for Indian exporters, further contributing to the market's downward trend.

Advertisement

Also Read | What should be your investment strategy amid US tariffs? Experts advise

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 opened lower following weak global cues but recovered immediately. Sentiment remains strong as the Indian market showed resilience despite weak global equity trends led by Trump's tariffs. Short-term support is placed at 23,100, and as long as the Nifty 50 stays above this level, the trend is likely to remain strong. On the higher end, it may move towards 23,430, and a decisive move above this level could trigger a stronger rally.