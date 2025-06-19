Stock market today: 73 stocks hit 52-week highs, 79 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Stock market today: On Thursday, 73 stocks hit their 52-week high, including AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, S Chand and Company Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, and GRM Overseas Ltd.
In contrast, 79 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Music Broadcast Ltd, Spicejet Ltd, and Schloss Bangalore Ltd.
