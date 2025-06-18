Stock market today: 75 stocks hit 52-week highs, 61 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Advertisement

Indian stocks ended the day lower on Wednesday, as rising tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor confidence ahead of the US Federal Reserve's decision on monetary policy.

The Nifty 50 slipped 0.17% to close at 24,812.05, while the Sensex decreased by 0.17% to finish at 81,444.66.

Both indices fluctuated between gains and losses of 0.3% in morning trading before ultimately closing in the negative.

Broad losses were observed, with ten out of thirteen sectoral indexes declining. The small-cap and mid-cap stocks, which are more sensitive to domestic issues, dropped by 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Investors remained wary ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement expected after the markets closed on Wednesday.

While the Fed is anticipated to maintain current interest rates, investors will closely analyze its updated economic forecasts for insights on future monetary policy direction.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the domestic market could not sustain its initial gains as ongoing tensions in the Middle East and fluctuations in oil prices impacted overall market sentiment. Nevertheless, the auto and consumer discretionary sectors experienced gains amid hopes for a revival in demand.

Given the solid foundation of domestic economic indicators, the long-term outlook remains positive, and investors are expected to concentrate on high-quality large-cap stocks until more clarity is achieved. Market participants will monitor the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement later today, as the potential for increased inflation from tariff threats may cause the FOMC to maintain current interest rates.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the index remained volatile throughout the day as updates related to the Israel-Iran conflict and the possibility of US kinetic intervention weighed on global sentiment. Additionally, anticipation ahead of the upcoming Fed meeting contributed to the instability in the Indian market.

On the technical front, Nifty 50 closed below the crucial support level of 24,850. However, a positive surprise from the Fed could lift both global and domestic markets, helping them shake off prevailing negativity. On the upside, a decisive reclaim of 24,850 may trigger a rally towards 25,000 and higher, while a failure to move back above this level could drag Nifty 50 down towards 24,500.

