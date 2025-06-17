Stock market today: 79 stocks hit 52-week highs, 48 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end lower

Advertisement

In contrast, 48 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd, Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd, Navkar Urbanstructure Ltd, AIK Pipes and Polymers Ltd, Capitalnumbers Infotech Ltd, Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Ltd, Goblin India Ltd, Subam Papers Ltd, and Transvoy Logistics India Ltd.

India's major stock indices declined on Tuesday as investors remained nervous following US President Donald Trump's call for Iranians to leave Tehran, heightening concerns of an expanding regional conflict amid the continuing tensions between Israel and Iran.

The Nifty 50 dropped by 0.37% to 24,853.4, while the Sensex decreased by 0.26% to 81,583.3.

Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the main equity index experienced slight declines due to increasing concerns about escalating conflicts in the Middle East in advance of the FOMC meeting. This uncertainty resulted in rising Brent crude prices, which is a negative outcome for India because of its heavy dependency on oil imports, ultimately affecting earnings growth.

Nair explained that in the broader market, significant sectors such as automobiles and metals faced selling pressure. On the other hand, the IT sector saw a rebalancing, driven by a stronger US dollar and expectations related to the Fed’s forthcoming interest rate decisions.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 faced resistance around 25,000, leading to a correction to the support level of 24,850. On the hourly timeframe, the index continues to trade above the 200-DMA. However, the RSI is showing a bearish trend on both the daily and hourly charts, indicating weak momentum in the near term.

“With conflicting technical signals and investors awaiting the outcome of the Fed policy meeting, we expect rangebound movement in the immediate term. A decisive break below 24,850 could trigger further bearishness, while on the higher side, 25,000 is likely to remain a strong resistance,” said De.

