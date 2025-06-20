Stock market today: 84 stocks hit 52-week lows, 83 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end over 1% higher.

Stock market today: On Friday, 83 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX).

Advertisement

Indian benchmark indices experienced a significant surge on Friday, with the Nifty50 exceeding the important psychological mark of 25,000 while the BSE Sensex surpassed 82,000, both achieving gains of nearly 1%.

The Sensex increased by 1,046.30 points, closing at 82,408.17, while the Nifty 50 rose by 319.15 points to reach 25,112.40.

Experts believe that the primary factors fueling the market increase include indications of reduced tensions in the Iran-Israel conflict, as the US President mentioned a two-week period before taking direct action in the war, creating optimism that some negotiations may occur during this time.

Advertisement

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, mentioned that national equity indices experienced a rise as tensions in the Middle East eased, reducing the likelihood of imminent military actions due to expected US discussions with Iran. This situation caused a correction in crude prices, which positively impacted domestic markets and improved the sentiments of foreign investors.

Nair said that in the broader market, there was a notable decline in the VIX index, along with increased buying in interest-sensitive and consumer-focused sectors such as finance, auto, and realty, driven by expectations of better Q1FY26 results due to the advantages of rate cuts, a decrease in inflationary pressures, and a recovery in consumer spending.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 moved up sharply after three days of consolidation, resuming its short-term rally. Moreover, the index has reclaimed the 21-day EMA, which could provide further momentum for an upward move. Support is now placed at 24,850, and the index remains a ‘buy on dips’ as long as it holds above this level. On the higher side, it may continue advancing towards 25,350 and beyond.

Advertisement