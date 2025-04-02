Stock market today: 85 stocks hit 52-week lows, 64 stocks at 52-week highs as market ends in green ahead of Trump tariffs

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 85 stocks hit their 52-week lows, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Central Bank of India, Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Orchid Pharma Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, and UCO Bank.

In contrast, 64 stocks touched 52-week highs, with notable mentions like AAVAS Financiers Ltd, and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.

The Indian stock market experienced a significant rebound on April 2, 2025, as the Sensex climbed by 592.93 points to settle at 76,617.44, while the Nifty 50 finished above 23,300. This upward movement was mainly fueled by a revival in investor confidence after substantial drops earlier in the week, which were prompted by worries regarding US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that despite initial apprehensions, the market found its footing as investors reevaluated the influence of these tariffs, concentrating on sectors that were less impacted. IT stocks, which experienced significant downturns due to tariff worries, began to recover, helping to drive the overall market upward.

The rupee's stability against the dollar also had a positive effect, as it opened slightly lower but retained its recent gains. With volatility remaining high amid ongoing global uncertainties, investors are cautiously hopeful about future market trends, especially with key economic data releases on the horizon that could offer further insights into market direction.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, following a recent correction, the index appears to be finding support around the critical 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. Additionally, the index has been holding above the falling trendline breakout point. A bullish Harami candlestick pattern has formed on the daily chart, suggesting a potential price recovery in the short term.

“On the lower end, 23,100 might remain a strong support level in the short term, below which weakness could increase. On the other hand, sustaining above 23,100 might provide momentum for a rally toward 23,800,” said De.