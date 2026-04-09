Stock market today, 9 April: Gift Nifty dips; US-Iran war, India VIX to gold, silver rates — 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today, 9 April 2026: Following strong global sentiment on hopes of a US-Iran ceasefire, the Indian stock market ended in the green on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 index shot up 873 points and closed at 23,997. The BSE Sensex skyrocketed 2,946 points and closed at 77,562. The Bank Nifty index zoomed 2,987 points and finished at 55,703. The India VIX index crashed close to 21% and finished at around 19.50.

The up move was broad-based, with all major sectors trading in the green—led by rate-sensitive segments such as realty, auto, and banking. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks, with mid- and small-cap indices rallying by more than 4%, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment and improved market breadth.

What Gift Nifty, global cues signalling today? Following today's bounce in WTI crude oil prices, market sentiment has turned cautious again. This has happened due to the dent in the US-Iran ceasefire hopes following Israel's strikes in Lebanon. The cautious approach of the Indian stock market investors is reflected in the Gift Nifty's movement during the early morning session on Thursday. The Gift Nifty live index is currently more than 100 points lower at 23,989.

Expecting a flat to gap-down opening for the Indian stock market today, Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said the Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to mildly negative note, as strong global cues are being tempered by fresh uncertainty around the durability of the recent geopolitical de-escalation.

While US markets rallied sharply, with the Dow surging over 1,300 points on easing oil prices and ceasefire optimism, Asian markets are showing mixed trends, reflecting a more cautious undertone.

The Dow Jones rally was supported by progress on the US–Iran ceasefire and improving diplomatic signals, including discussions around sanctions and trade relief.

US-Iran war update The renewed inflation fears have resurfaced after Iran signalled potential ceasefire breaches amid continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon, limiting follow-through optimism and keeping global risk sentiment in check.

“For the Indian stock market, this creates a balanced but fragile setup. Softer crude oil prices are supportive for inflation and macro stability, but the lack of clarity on geopolitical developments is likely to keep markets range-bound in the near term,” Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth said.

Gold, silver rates today Following today's crude oil price escalation, precious metals came under selling pressure in the early Asian morning session. The COMEX gold rate today opened with a downside gap and touched an intraday low of $4,721.50 per ounce. Currently, the COMEX gold price is trading around $4,750 per ounce, losing around 0.50% on Thursday.

Likewise, the COMEX silver rate today opened lower and touched an intraday low of $72.948 per ounce. The COMEX silver price is currently around $74 per ounce, logging a loss of near 1.80% on Thursday.

Speaking on the outlook of the gold and silver rates today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in the $4,550 to $4,800 per ounce range, while the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,35,000 to ₹1,55,000 per 10 gm range.

“The COMEX silver rate today is in the $62 to $80 per ounce range, while the MCX silver rate today is in the ₹2,20,000 to ₹2,55,000 per kg range,” said Anuj Gupta.

India VIX today Volatility remains an important variable. India VIX, despite correcting sharply in the previous session, continues to hover around 19. This suggests that while panic has eased, uncertainty persists, and option premiums remain elevated. A gradual cooling is possible if bullish momentum sustains, but a sharp drop in volatility is unlikely in the near term.

FII-DII data Institutional flows continue to reflect divergence. FIIs remain net sellers in the cash market, while DIIs are actively absorbing the supply, providing stability. In derivatives, FII positioning appears cautiously bullish in terms of holdings, but the change in open interest suggests hedging activity, indicating that institutional conviction remains guarded.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said the Nifty 50 index has approached its immediate hurdle around the 24,000 mark after four consecutive sessions of gains and may witness a breather at higher levels. However, the overall tone remains positive, with a support cushion placed in the 23,400–23,600 zone.

“A decisive move above 24,000 could propel the index towards the 24,300–24,700 range. Traders may focus on stock-specific opportunities across sectors, with a preference for rate-sensitive segments, while maintaining prudent position sizing amid elevated volatility,” said Mishra of Religare Broking.

Speaking on the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said the index continues to outperform, supported by strong buying interest and improving macro cues. The index is currently approaching a key resistance zone of 55,800–56,000.

“A sustained move above 56,000 can trigger further upside towards 56,500–57,600. On the downside, support is seen in the 55,200–54,800 range, which is likely to act as a cushion on declines. The outlook remains slightly positive, but confirmation of strength will depend on a clear breakout above resistance,” said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight buy-or-sell stocks for intraday trading: Avanti Feeds, Indus Towers, Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Belrise Industries, ideaForge Technology, and Syrma SGS Technology.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Avanti Feeds: Buy at ₹1294.50, Target ₹1400, Stop Loss ₹1245; and

2] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹440.95, Target ₹475, Stop Loss ₹422.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Bank of India: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹158, Stop Loss ₹140;

4] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹1715, Target ₹1760, Stop Loss ₹1690; and

5] ONGC: Buy at ₹286, Target ₹297, Stop Loss ₹280.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹194, Target ₹207, Stop Loss ₹189;

7] ideaForge Technology: Buy at ₹418.50, Target ₹445, Stop Loss ₹408; and

8] Syrma SGS Technology: Buy at ₹844.50, Target ₹890, Stop Loss ₹825.