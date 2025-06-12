Stock market today: 97 stocks hit 52-week highs, 34 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end 1% over lower

In contrast, 34 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions like Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, National Standard (India) Ltd, Neopolitan Pizza And Foods Ltd, and Rex Sealing and Packing Industries Ltd.

Indian stocks dropped on Thursday due to ongoing uncertainties regarding the US-China trade agreement and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which negatively impacted investor risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 index decreased by 1.01% to 24,888.2, ending its six-day winning streak, while the BSE Sensex fell by 1% to 81,691.98.

Both small-cap and mid-cap stocks fell by 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively. All 13 major sectors experienced declines.

Global market sentiment deteriorated even though US President Donald Trump stated that a tariff framework with China was established, as the lack of specific terms kept markets anxious.

Vinod Nair, who leads research at Geojit Investments, noted that the consolidation in domestic markets is developing into a widespread trend, now affecting large-cap stocks as well. Concerns over valuations and climbing oil prices—propelled by tensions in the Middle East—are increasing risk aversion among investors. The IT, metals, and auto sectors have generally lagged behind in performance.

Nair believes that compounding the uncertainty, the US is contemplating imposing unilateral tariff increases on several significant trading partners, with an announcement anticipated within the next week or two, ahead of the early July deadline. At the same time, gold is experiencing a new wave of safe-haven buying due to rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 slipped sharply following a consolidation breakdown on the daily chart, indicating bearish pressure around the recent market top near 25,200.

The index found support near the lower end around 24,850 and managed to hold above this level. Despite the sharp fall, other technical conditions remain intact, suggesting that the broader trend is still strong and a short-term reversal is possible. However, a decisive break below 24,850 could weaken market sentiment. On the higher side, 25,000 is likely to act as immediate resistance.

