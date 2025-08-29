Stock market today: 99 stocks hit 52-week highs, 121 stocks at 52-week low as Nifty 50, Sensex end in red

Stock market today: On Friday, 121 stocks hit their 52-week high, including Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, HBL Engineering Ltd, and Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.

Indian stock indices ended the day lower, as investor confidence remained shaky in light of the significant U.S. tariffs on Indian products. The BSE Sensex fell by 271 points to close at approximately 79,809 points, while the Nifty 50 dropped below the 24,500 level, finishing around 24,426 points.

This represented yet another session of decline as markets contended with the economic consequences of the 50% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, indicated that investor sentiment is cautious as markets try to assess the complete effects of the US tariffs. The continuation of this issue may enhance the future competitiveness of certain Indian exports. While overall pressure is expected to impact the Indian Rupee, likely leading to its depreciation. Equity indices lagged, with mid- and small-cap sectors particularly impacted by risk aversion and inflated valuations.

Conversely, FMCG stocks continued their upward trend, buoyed by expectations of GST rate adjustments and stronger consumer demand. Nonetheless, a thorough assessment of the short-term effects of these factors on consolidated fiscal results is necessary. In general, the market views the disruptions caused by tariffs as temporary, and optimism depends on advancements in future trade negotiations. However, the absence of substantial engagement between the two parties is heightening uncertainty, adding to the market's confusion, according to Nair.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Indian equity market recorded another day of losses, extending the corrective leg. On the daily chart, the index has fallen further below the 100 EMA, confirming a deeper bearish trend.

“The RSI is in a bearish crossover, indicating sustained weakness. In the short term, the trend may remain weak, potentially dragging Nifty 50 towards the 200 DMA placed at 24,071. On the lower end, support is placed at 24,400/24,150, while on the higher end, resistance is seen at 24,650. A “sell on rise” strategy remains preferable as long as the index stays below 24,850,” said De.