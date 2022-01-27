Nifty is trying to find its feet near a strong support zone of 16850-16600 after a brutal fall. The market was looking much oversold as PCR was slipped below the 0.7 mark and FIIs' long exposure in the index future dipped below 45% therefore a bounceback is due. Technically, 16800 is long-term trendline support and a previous demand zone while 200-DMA is placed around 16600 level therefore we can expect a pullback rally from here. On the upside, the 17500-17600 area will be the first resistance zone while above 17800, we will get confidence that the market has reversed and is ready to go higher.