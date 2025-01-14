F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Tuesday, January14, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 13 January

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries,Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January14.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Two stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 13 January

On January 13, equity benchmark Sensex cracked over 1,000 points to dive below the 77,000 level, tracking heavy selling in global equities and a spike in international crude prices.

Falling for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark, Sensex, tanked 1,048.90 points, or 1.36 per cent, to settle at 76,330.01. During the day, it plunged 1,129.19 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 76,249.72.

As many as 3,562 stocks declined, while 555 advanced and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Also, 508 stocks hit their 52-week lows while 120 stocks reached the one-year high level.

The NSE Nifty dropped 345.55 points, or 1.47 per cent, to close at 23,085.95.