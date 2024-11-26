Stock market today: Aarti Industries, GNFC, Granules among three stocks in F&O ban list on November 26

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Tuesday, November 26, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, GNFC, and Granules India are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 26.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 25, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged more than 1 per cent, helped by a rally in blue-chip stocks and on the back of the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.

Extending its previous day's sharp rally, the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85. During the day, it soared 1,355.97 points or 1.71 per cent to 80,473.08.

As many as 2,697 stocks advanced, 1,352 declined, and 165 remained unchanged.

The NSE Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90.

The BSE small-cap gauge jumped 1.86 per cent and the mid-cap index rose 1.61 per cent.