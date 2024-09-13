Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 13

Updated13 Sep 2024, 06:16 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eight stocks on Friday, September 13, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the eight stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 13.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 12, benchmark Sensex hit the historic 83,000 level for the first time and the Nifty settled at a lifetime high in a late rally in blue-chip shares, surge in global markets and foreign fund inflows.

A sharp fag-end rally drove the 30-share BSE Sensex to the 83,000 level for the first time. The barometer surged 1,593.03 points or 1.95 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 83,116.19 in the last hour of trade. The index closed at a record high of 82,962.71, up by 1,439.55 points or 1.77 per cent.

The NSE Nifty surged 470.45 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 25,388.90. The benchmark hit its fresh all-time intra-day high of 25,433.35, a jump of 514.9 points or 2 per cent. Nifty and Sensex opened higher and traded in a range till late afternoon trade.

First Published:13 Sep 2024, 06:16 AM IST
Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules among eight stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 13

