Stock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 12

  • Aarti Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 12.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 06:08 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Tuesday, November 12, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 7 stocks may rise 8-15% in the next 3-4 weeks, say experts

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 12.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Chandan Taparia recommends three stocks to buy today - November 5

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 11, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed flat in highly volatile trade as continuous FII selling, disappointing quarterly earnings and weak trends from Asian markets dented investor sentiment.

After gyrating between highs and lows, benchmark Sensex eked out gains of 9.83 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 79,496.15. The barometer gyrated 1,100.8 points between the day's high of 80,102.14 and a low of 79,001.34.

The NSE Nifty dipped marginally by 6.90 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,141.30.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday — November 11

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints tumbled over 8 per cent after the company on Saturday reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 693.66 crore for the September quarter, impacted by soft-demand conditions, material price inflation and a decline in decorative and coatings business in the domestic market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Aarti Industries, Granules, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 12

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.