Stock market today: RIL, Adani Ent, Hero MotoCorp to HUL— 1,133 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

Stock market today: Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, DMart, Godrej Consumer Products, Havells, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Jio Financial Services, and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, March 3, amidst a fluctuating session.

Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Canara Bank, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Pidilite Industries, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, and Yes Bank were also among the stocks that reached their lowest levels in a year.

The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, had a mixed performance throughout the day. The market began on an optimistic note, with Sensex gaining over 350 points and Nifty 50 exceeding 22,200, fueled by a robust start and expectations for stability following the release of Q3 GDP data at 6.2%, which matched market forecasts.

Nevertheless, as the day continued, the indices retraced their gains, with Sensex at 73,085, showing a decline of 0.15%, and Nifty 50 at 22,119, down by 0.02%.

According to analysts, market sentiment remained wary due to persistent global uncertainties, including threats of US tariffs and outflows from foreign institutional investors.

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, mentioned that he anticipates continued volatility on Dalal Street in the near future.

Tapse pointed out three negative factors, noting that a tense interaction between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office has heightened worries about increasing geopolitical risks; Trump’s threats of tariffs have revived retaliation warnings from China, creating further uncertainty; and investors are becoming more concerned about the significant foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sell-off that has surpassed 145,804 crore this calendar year 2025. Additionally, this week, investors will prepare for the US jobs report to be released on Friday, the 7th, which is expected to influence the initial direction of the benchmark Nifty 50.

Technical Views According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, after showing sharp weakness on Friday, Nifty 50 consolidated with weak bias on Monday and closed the day lower by 05 points.

After opening with a negative note, the market slipped into further weakness soon after the opening, However, upside recovery was seen from the lows towards mid to later part of the session and Nifty 50 finally closed the day off the lows.

A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with upper and long lower shadow. Technically, this market action indicates volatile movement with minor upside recovery attempt from near 20K mark.

Though, Nifty 50 showed minor upside recovery from the lows, the underlying trend remains negative. Any upside bounces from here could encounter resistance around 22,300 levels. A decisive move above 22,500 levels could confirm short term bottom reversal in the Nifty 50. On the other side, further fall below 20,000 levels could find next support around 21,800-21,700 band.

