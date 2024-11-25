Stock market today: Adani Enterprises, National Aluminium among seven stocks in F&O ban list on November 25

  Aarti Industries, Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas, and National Aluminium Company are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 25

Updated25 Nov 2024, 05:52 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Monday, November 25, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Adani Enterprises, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indraprastha Gas, and National Aluminium Company are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 25.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 22, benchmark equity indices rebounded sharply, with the Sensex climbing 2.54 per cent to reclaim the 79,000 level, driven by across-the-board rally and value buying at lower levels.

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points or 2.54 per cent to settle at 79,117.11. During the day, it surged 2,062.4 points or 2.67 per cent to 79,218.19.

A total of 2,446 stocks advanced, while 1,475 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty soared 557.35 points or 2.39 per cent to 23,907.25.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,536.8 points or 1.98 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 374.55 points or 1.59 per cent.

The BSE mid-cap gauge jumped 1.26 per cent, and smallcap index climbed 0.90 per cent.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 05:52 AM IST
