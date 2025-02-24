Stock market today: Adani Green Energy to Tata Motors— 283 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

Stock market today: Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Forge, Dish TV, Gmm Pfaudler, Jamna Auto Industries, LatentView, Natco Pharma, State Bank of India, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Vakrangee, and Whirlpool reached their 52-week lows during intraday trading on the BSE on Monday, February 24, amid weak trends in the US market, continuous foreign fund withdrawals, and worries regarding US tariffs.

Bajaj Electricals, Cera Sanitaryware, Equitas Small Finance Bank, JK Paper, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, NCC, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Relaxo Footwears, Sun TV, Tata Elxsi, and Timken India were also among the stocks that reached their lowest levels in a year.

The Indian stock market benchmark, the Sensex, declined for the fifth straight session, plummeting over 800 points during intraday trading on Monday, February 24, due to unfavorable global conditions, ongoing worries about a potential trade conflict between the US and other leading economies, and continuous capital outflows from foreign investors.

The Sensex ended the day down by 857 points, or 1.14 percent, at 74,454.41, while the Nifty 50 decreased by 243 points, or 1.06 percent, finishing at 22,553.35.

The Nifty IT index experienced the most significant decline of the day, dropping 2.83%, with Infosys down 2.87%, TCS falling 3.04%, and HCL Technologies decreasing 3.38%. It is important to mention that the Nifty IT index has fallen 9% in this calendar year 2025.

The Nifty Metal index also faced a setback, decreasing by 2.27% and, notably, breaking its five-day winning streak.

The broader stock markets also faced a decline due to profit booking, with the Nifty Mid-cap index dropping 0.94% and the Nifty Small Cap index falling 1.14%, both closing on a negative note.

Vinod Nair, the Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that global challenges are still impacting the domestic market, with ongoing volatility creating uncertainty for retail investors, who typically have a lower risk tolerance. Weaker consumer sentiment in the US and concerns over tariffs could further impact sectors reliant on exports, such as IT. Looking forward, the rate of earnings downgrades is anticipated to slow down, aided by increased government expenditure, decreased interest rates, and tax cuts. These elements are expected to benefit sectors like FMCG, consumer discretionary, and banking.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty 50 has broken down from a bearish flag and pole pattern, signaling the start of a correction. From here, the index may continue to decline in the short term, moving toward lower levels. Immediate support is seen at 22,450, and a drop below this level could trigger a further correction toward 22,200 or lower. On the upside, immediate resistance is observed in the 22,670-22,700 range.