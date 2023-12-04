Stock market today: Adani Power, REC, ACC, Cyient, others lead midcap, smallcap indices at record high
Broader markets have smartly outperformed the frontline indices this year, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up more than 39% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index up 48% year-to-date (YTD) as against Nifty 50’s 13.5% gain in the same period.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, witnessed a stellar rally and hit a record high on Monday as investors sentiment were boosted after the BJP’s victory with thumping majority in the three of the four state assembly elections.
