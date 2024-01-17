F&O ban list: A total of fifteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, Polycab, PVR INOX, and ZEEL are the 15 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 17.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Stock markets snapped their five-day winning run on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex declining by 199 points due to profit-taking in IT and oil shares and weak global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 199.17 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 73,128.77. The index opened lower but staged a recovery in late-morning deals to touch its all-time intra-day high of 73,427.59.

The Nifty touched its all-time intra-day high of 22,124.15 before closing lower by 65.15 points or 0.29 per cent at 22,032.30.

In the last five days, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,972.72 points or 2.76 per cent, and the Nifty jumped 584.45 points or 2.71 per cent.

