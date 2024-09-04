F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Wednesday, September 4, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 4.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 3, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed marginally down due to profit-taking in metal, oil and IT shares amid weak global trends.

Halting its 10-day winning run, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 4.40 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 82,555.44 in a range-bound trade.

During the day, it dropped 159.08 points or 0.19 per cent to 82,400.76.

Broader 50-issue Nifty of NSE eked out gains of 1.15 points to close at a fresh peak of 25,279.85, taking its gaining streak to a record 14 days.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge climbed 0.54 per cent and mid-cap index went up by 0.19 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities declined 0.77 per cent, oil & gas (0.69 per cent), realty (0.53 per cent), teck (0.51 per cent) and IT (0.31 per cent).