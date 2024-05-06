F&O ban list: Five stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, May 06, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

ALSO READ: Stocks to buy: Fortis, Dr. Reddy among top picks, here's why

F&O ban list today

ABFRL (Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd), Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Vodafone Idea are the five stocks in the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for May 06.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

ALSO READ: Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy tomorrow

On Friday, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 700 points to sink below the 74,000 level and Nifty retreated from a record high as investors pared exposure to telecom, capital goods and tech stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 732.96 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at 73,878.15 after soaring 484.07 points earlier in the day. From its intra-day high of 75,095.18, the benchmark tanked 1,627.45 points to the day's low of 73,467.73.

The NSE Nifty also declined 172.35 points or 0.76 per cent to 22,475.85. The benchmark hit a record 22,794.70 in the early trade, up 146.5 points or 0.64 per cent.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!