Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon, Vodafone Idea stocks under F&O ban list on May 6
Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, GMR Airports Infrastructure, and Vodafone Idea are the five stocks in the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for May 06
F&O ban list: Five stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, May 06, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
