Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Canara Bank, Indus Towers among 5 stocks under F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 5 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 28

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian stock market today: A total of 5 stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 5 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 28.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday following buying in index major Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma amid mostly firm global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 305.09 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 73,095.22. The index was hit by volatility in the first half of the session, but gains in index heavyweights helped the barometer end two sessions of losses.

During the day, the Sensex jumped 371.17 points or 0.50 per cent to a high of 73,161.30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the broader Nifty ended 76.30 points or 0.34 per cent up at 22,198.35.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 0.25 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.10 per cent.

Among the indices, realty jumped 1.02 per cent, consumer durables climbed 1.01 per cent, teck (0.85 per cent), capital goods (0.79 per cent), IT (0.76 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.45 per cent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commodities, financial services, telecommunication, utilities and oil & gas were the laggards.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!