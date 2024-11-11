Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Granules, Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on November 11

  • F&O ban list: These stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Monday, November 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday — November 11

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 11.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Maruti Suzuki, GHCL among four top stock picks by StoxBox

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 8, stock markets closed lower for the second straight session amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37.

The NSE Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.

Also Read | Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities suggests 3 stocks to buy today

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards.

The BSE small-cap gauge fell by 1.52 per cent and the mid-cap index declined by 1.18 per cent.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark declined 237.8 points or 0.29 per cent and the Nifty dropped by 156.15 points or 0.64 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Granules, Manappuram Finance in F&O ban list on November 11

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.