F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in three stocks on Monday, November 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the three stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 11.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

"All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 8, stock markets closed lower for the second straight session amid relentless foreign fund outflows and losses in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India.

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 55.47 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,486.32. During the day, it tanked 424.42 points or 0.53 per cent to 79,117.37.

The NSE Nifty dipped 51.15 points or 0.21 per cent to 24,148.20.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the biggest laggards.

The BSE small-cap gauge fell by 1.52 per cent and the mid-cap index declined by 1.18 per cent.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark declined 237.8 points or 0.29 per cent and the Nifty dropped by 156.15 points or 0.64 per cent.