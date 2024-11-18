Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 18

  Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 18.

Published18 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Monday, November 18, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, GNFC, Granules India, and Hindustan Copper are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 18.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

On November 14, benchmark Sensex declined by 110 points in a see-saw trade, marking its third straight session of losses amid continued FII selling, disappointing quarterly results and soaring inflation. Stock markets were closed on Friday, November 15, due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.

The 30-share Sensex dropped 110.64 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,580.31 in a lacklustre trade. The index started on a positive note but lost momentum later due to increased selling. During the day, it dropped 266.14 points or 0.34 per cent to 77,424.81.

Broader NSE Nifty dropped by 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 23,532.70, extending its losing streak to the sixth day.

 

The BSE small-cap climbed 0.83 per cent and mid-cap index went up by 0.41 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, utilities declined 0.88 per cent, oil & gas (0.48 per cent), power (0.37 per cent), services (0.09 per cent), metal (0.07 per cent) and consumer durables (0.05 per cent).

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Hindustan Copper among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 18

