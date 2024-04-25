Indian stock market today: A total of three stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, April 25, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Hindustan Copper, and SAIL are the three stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 25.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Wednesday, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher for the fourth straight session helped by buying in metal and commodity stocks amid a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE Nifty advanced 34.40 points or 0.15 per cent to 22,402.40.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.92 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the indices, metal climbed 2.83 per cent, commodities (1.62 per cent), industrials (1.13 per cent) and oil & gas (0.96 per cent) were the major gainers.

