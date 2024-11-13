Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Manappuram Finance among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 13

  • Aarti Industries Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Granules India, Hindustan Copper Ltd, and Manappuram Finance Limited are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 13.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 06:40 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, November 13, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — November 12

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and Manappuram Finance are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 13.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 12, benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by nearly 821 points or more than 1 per cent and broader Nifty plunged below 23,900 level due to heavy selling in banking, power and auto shares and sluggish global trends.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18 with 25 of its constituents ending lower and five higher. During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 per cent to 78,547.84.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: These 7 stocks may rise 8-15% in the next 3-4 weeks, say experts

Falling for the fourth day running, the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 23,883.45. As many as 46 Nifty stocks closed lower and four higher.

Investors' wealth eroded by 5.29 lakh crore to 437.24 lakh crore (USD 5.18 trillion).

The BSE small-cap gauge tanked 1.26 per cent and mid-cap index declined by 0.98 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Manappuram Finance among five stocks in F&O ban list on November 13

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

441.65
03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-35.7 (-7.48%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,028.25
03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-397.05 (-7.32%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)

Macrotech Developers share price

1,241.65
03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
52.9 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.