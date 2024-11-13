F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, November 13, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and Manappuram Finance are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on November 13.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On November 12, benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by nearly 821 points or more than 1 per cent and broader Nifty plunged below 23,900 level due to heavy selling in banking, power and auto shares and sluggish global trends.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18 with 25 of its constituents ending lower and five higher. During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 per cent to 78,547.84.

Falling for the fourth day running, the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to close at 23,883.45. As many as 46 Nifty stocks closed lower and four higher.

Investors' wealth eroded by ₹5.29 lakh crore to ₹437.24 lakh crore (USD 5.18 trillion).

The BSE small-cap gauge tanked 1.26 per cent and mid-cap index declined by 0.98 per cent.