F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Wednesday, January 15, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Eight stocks to buy and sell today — 13 January

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries,Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, and RBL Bank are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 15.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 14, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after declining for the past four sessions on easing retail inflation and a rebound in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 169.62 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 76,499.63. During the day, it surged 505.6 points or 0.66 per cent to 76,835.61.

As many as 2,867 stocks advanced while 1,096 declined and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The NSE Nifty ended up 121.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 23,207.60.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports jumped over 5 per cent. NTPC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Zomato, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were among the other big gainers.