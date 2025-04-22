Stock market today: Angel One, Tata Elxsi among 5 stocks in F&O ban list on April 22

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Tuesday, April 22, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as these exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in this stock crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On April 21, benchmark Sensex jumped 855 points to close above the 79,000 mark on heavy buying in banking and IT shares following strong quarterly results and foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 855.30 points or 1.09 per cent to settle at 79,408.50 with 23 of its components ending in green. During the day, it surged 1,081.85 points or 1.37 per cent to 79,635.05.

The NSE Nifty climbed 273.90 points or 1.15 per cent to close at 24,125.55, as 39 of its constituents advanced and 11 declined.

In the five-day rally, Sensex jumped by 5,561.35 points or over 7 per cent and Nifty surged by 1,726.40 points, recouping all the losses triggered by the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump on April 2.