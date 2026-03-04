Stock Market Today: Are BSE, NSE open or closed today for Holi 2026?

The Indian stock market will remain open for trading on Wednesday, March 4, despite the festival of Holi being celebrated in several regions of the country. The normal trading on both the major stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will continue as usual today.

Advertisement

The official stock market holiday for Holi 2026 was on Tuesday, March 3. The BSE and NSE were closed for trading yesterday, and the operations will resume today.

The stock market holiday calendar on BSE and NSE has listed March 3 as a trading holiday, while March 4 is not a stock market holiday. The equity, derivatives, currency segments and the commodity market will remain open for trading today.

Stock market holidays in March 2026 The stock market holiday calendar shows that the exchanges have declared 16 trading holidays in 2026. There are three stock market holidays in March, in addition to regular weekend breaks.

The BSE and the NSE will observe trading holidays later in the month on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. The stock market will remain closed for Shri Ram Navami on Thursday, March 26, and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, March 31.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, April and May will each have two trading holidays each, followed by one holiday in June. There will be no stock market holidays in July and August. September and December will observe one holiday each, while October and November will see two trading holidays each.

Stock Market Update The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Monday as the escalating war in the Middle East spooked investors, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below 24,900 level.

The Sensex crashed 1,048.34 points, or 1.29%, to close at 80,238.85, while the Nifty 50 settled 312.95 points, or 1.24%, lower at 24,865.70.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by ₹6.5 lakh crore, slipping to ₹456.97 lakh crore from ₹463.50 lakh crore in the previous session.

Advertisement