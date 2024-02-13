Stock market today: Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, PNB, ZEEL, among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 13.
F&O ban list: A total of 13 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
