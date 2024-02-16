F&O ban list: A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 16.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000 mark while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level on Thursday on hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI, and positive global cues.

Rising for the third straight day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38 points. The index touched a high of 72,164.97 points and a low of 71,644.44 points during intra-day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also gained 70.70 points or 0.32 per cent to end at 21,910.75 points.

Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note but turned volatile soon after. During the day, the indices witnessed a range-bound trading with a positive bias and buying accelerated in the second half of the trading session.

BSE smallcap index rose 1.24 per cent while midcap closed with a gain of 0.93 per cent.

